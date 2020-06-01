Steamy Tuesday, severe threat Tuesday Evening

The showers and thunderstorms moving across the region Monday were caused by a strong warm front moving in. We will dry out Monday night and a good part of Tuesday. This will set the stage for our warmest day of the year so far Tuesday. Then we will have the potential of severe storms Tuesday evening.

Monday night should be partly cloudy with areas of fog possible. Lows will only fall to about 61 degrees with southwest winds around 5 mph. Tuesday should bring a good deal of sunshine with highs from the mid to upper 80s in the region. The southern part of the viewing area might even crack 90 degrees. As dew points climb to the mid or upper 60s, the heat index could reach into the 90s in central Wisconsin for the afternoon. Be sure to slow down a bit if you have heavy activities lined up outside. Take frequent breaks and drink plenty of extra water. The winds will be from the west at 5-10 mph.

A cold front will push in from the northwest Tuesday evening, colliding with steamy air in place. This will likely generate thunderstorms. Some of them may produce damaging wind, large hail, and torrential rainfall. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the southern half of the News 9 viewing area in an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) for severe weather with a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) north of that. Please stay alert and watch News 9 for watch and warning information late Tuesday.

Any storms should push out of the region later Tuesday night with lows down to 61. Wednesday looks very nice with mostly sunny conditions. It will be a bit cooler and less humid with highs around 78. Thursday will bring partly sunny skies and highs back up to the low 80s. There is a 40% chance of a few showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and night with the next weather system.

We are back to dry and comfortable conditions Friday and Saturday as high pressure moves in. Under partly cloudy skies, highs should reach the mid to upper 70s and lows should be in the 50s.

It appears another surge of muggy and warm air will arrive later Sunday and Monday. This again could allow for pockets of showers and thunderstorms to form. Highs may climb to the upper 70s Sunday and into the middle 80s Monday.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 1-June 2020

On this date in weather history:

1980 - A man from Falmouth ME was struck by lightning restoring his eyesight. The man had been blind and partially deaf since a truck accident in 1971. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Severe thunderstorms in the Upper Mississippi Valley and the Lower Ohio Valley produced wind gusts to 81 mph at Albert Lea Airport in southern Minnesota, and baseball size hail around Otterbein IN, Sarona WI, and Danville IL. Two inches of hail totally destroyed 5000 acres of corn and soybean north of Danville. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)