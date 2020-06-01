SeniorSendoff: Spencer High School Senior Class

Congratulations to the senior class of Spencer High School.

A very talented group musically, their senior music trip to New York City got cancelled when they were just three hours away from the city.

Despite the disappointment, they raised spirits with some lively kazoo playing on the long ride home.

This was also a talented group when it came to athletics.

Their football team played in six playoff games over the past four years, including an exciting first round upset of Bloomer last season.

Their boys basketball team also had a good year, ending the year as conference co-champions.

And while there weren't any huge awards for the girls volleyball and basketball teams, their nominator says they played with all their heart and soul.

The same nominator wants the class to k now their hometown wishes them all the best and wishes you could've finished out your high school careers the way you deserved.

Congrats on a great four years and best of luck as you continue your journey.