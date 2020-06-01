SeniorSendoff: Hannah Kelnhofer, Marshfield

Congratulations to Hannah Kelnhofer of Marshfield High School.

Hannah was a two sport athlete for the Tigers, playing three years of basketball (two on varsity), and four years of volleyball (two on varsity).

In the classroom, Hannah excelled, becoming an active member of the National Honor Society.

She's also a big time volunteer in her community when she's not at school.

Hannah is staying close to home in the fall, attending UW-Stevens Point where she'll major in elementary education with a minor in special education.

Congratulations and best of luck next year!