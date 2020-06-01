Second night of violence and destruction in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- There was a second night of violent confrontations in downtown Madison.

Police and the Wisconsin National Guard worked to disperse crowds who threw rocks and other things at officers. Police are responding with chemical agents like tear gas. Law enforcement are in riot gear.

A curfew went into effect at 9:30 p.m. on the isthmus in Madison, but a crowd that had gathered around the Capitol would not leave.

The evening escalated into the overnight hours when a dumpster, a vehicle and other items were set on fire.

MPD said multiple stores were looted in the State Street area Sunday night. Graffiti and property damage were reported.

15 arrests were made. One person arrested for looting was armed with a handgun.

There were also several attempts to steal an MPD squad car.