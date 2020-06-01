River Flood Warning until SAT 4:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Wolf River near Shiocton.

* Until late Friday night.

* At 8:23 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 8:23 AM CDT Monday was 11.9 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet

this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday

evening.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding is confined to lowland and

agricultural land. The entire boat landing in Shiocton is under

several feet of floodwaters. Water is surrounding lowland areas

around homes on Mill and Island Streets.

&&