Protests force Target, CVS and Walmart to close some stores

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Target, CVS, Apple and Walmart have all temporarily closed certain locations due to protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. In some cases stores were damaged.

Minneapolis-based Target closed or shortened hours at more than 200 of its stores over the weekend, but it says most would reopen Sunday or Monday.

Two people were arrested Sunday after the Sun Prairie Target was looted.

Six will remain closed for an extended period due to damage from the protests. CVS has closed stores in 20 states and the District of Columbia. Apple and Walmart also closed some locations, but wouldn't say how many.

Floyd, who was black, died after a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin his neck down for several minutes.

The statement from Target:

The safety of our team and guests is our top priority. At this time, we are making the decision to adjust store hours or close stores temporarily. We recognize the important role we play in helping our communities shop for the food, medicine and other essentials they need. We apologize for the inconvenience and will reopen our stores on their normally scheduled hours as soon as it is safe to do so.

Stores closed until further notice:

Broadway Oakland, CA

Buckhead South Atlanta, GA

South Loop Chicago, IL

Lake Street Minneapolis, MN (goal of opening in late 2020)

Uptown Minneapolis, MN

Washington Square W Philadelphia, PA