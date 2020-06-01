Mid-State Technical College expands class options

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WAOW) -- Mid-State Technical College is expanding the formats in which students can attend classes.

According to a news release students now have the option to participate in fully online courses, small in-person courses, or hybrid format courses. This allows students to choose how often they need to visit campus in order to finish their degree.

Mid-State is trying to "give students the format they want and need to feel safe and connected while still staying on track to achieving their educational and career goals" by expanding their course options.

Summer hours are available at all Mid-state campuses for in-person student support services; some services are also available virtually or by special appointment.

“Our current and incoming students have shown such resiliency over the past semester and have experienced limited choice in many aspects of their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Vice President of Student Services, Dr. Mandy Lang, in a news release. “Mid-State is pleased to provide choice and flexibility to these students when it comes to how their learning is delivered.”

For more information about fall classes and their delivery options click here.