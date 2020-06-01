May Summary

The final month of meteorological spring is in the books. How did May 2020 turn out for central and northern Wisconsin? Overall it turned out a bit cool with near normal precipitation to well above normal precipitation in some spots.

Check out the numbers below.

The big story is that the average high temperatures ended up about 3 degrees F below normal. This lead to plant growth being a bit delayed. The coldest weather was right around May 10th-11. We had a record cold high temperature in Wausau of just 40 degrees on the 10th. Frost was reported on 6 consecutive nights in parts of the News 9 viewing area during that cold snap. The low temperature at the Wausau Airport was 28 degrees F.

There were a few wetter spells, the most prominent from the 23rd to the 28th. Thankfully we did not have any major snow events to deal with.

Have a great June!