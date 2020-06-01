Former Democratic leader Shilling takes lobbying job

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jennifer Shilling, the former Democratic minority leader of the Wisconsin Senate, will next work as a lobbyist for Dairyland Power Cooperative, the La Crosse-based utility announced Monday.

Shilling, who resigned last month after 20 years in the Legislature, will work for the cooperative as its government relations manager. In that job she will help develop the utility’s legislative, regulatory and member relations strategies at the state and federal level.

“Jennifer’s record of service to the people of western Wisconsin is well known, including her positive, proven ability to work with lawmakers of both parties,” Dairyland CEO Barb Nick said in a statement. “Those capabilities will be an asset to Dairyland’s cooperative membership, as we continue to work for safe, sustainable and reliable power in our four-state service area.”

Shilling said she looked forward to using her experience on energy and utility issues to serve the region and develop strategies to help Dairyland’s mission.

Shilling was first elected to the state Assembly in 2000. She joined the Senate in 2011 and had been minority leader since 2015.

Dariyland provides electricity to rural coops and municipal utilities serving nearly 280,000 customers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. It employs more than 500 people.