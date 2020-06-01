Fatal single vehicle crash in Waushara County

Waushara County, Wis. (WAOW) -- Police responded to a fatal single vehicle crash Sunday morning in the Town of Dakota.

The crash occurred on Cottonville Lane, East of State Road 22. The news release states that the "vehicle was torn in half and a portion of the vehicle was burnt."

According to the release, the vehicle was headed westbound when it lost control and went into the trees.

The driver was announced deceased as the result of the crash, and has been identified as 30 year old Beau Brown. The passenger survived.