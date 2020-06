Rome, Wis. (WAOW) -- There are new details in a fatal motorcycle crash in the Town of Rome.

According to the local police department, on Saturday afternoon a man and a woman were riding on County Highway Z when they crashed at a sharp turn in the road.

The 46 year old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, the 44 year old driver was taken to Riverview Hospital. He was later released into police custody with minor injuries.