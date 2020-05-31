Warmer this week, with showers and storms at times

Evening: Partly cloudy

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with increasing clouds late.

Low: 49

Wind: South ~5

Monday: Mostly cloudy, 50% chance of showers and t-storms. Breezy, warmer and more humid.

High: 73

Wind: South 10-20

This final day of May began chilly, but otherwise was quite pleasant. Lows in the 30s to low 40s allowed areas of frost. Afternoon highs ranged from the mid 60s to low 70s.

Warmer and generally more humid weather is expected this week. Tuesday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week, when highs could reach the low 90s in the central and southern parts of the News9 coverage area. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times, as waves of low pressure track through the region, including Monday, late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, Thursday evening into Friday morning, and Sunday.

Some rivers and streams in the area will continue at high levels with swift current flows for a while.

Have a good night and a magnificent Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. May 31, 2020

Historical Weather Events - WeatherForYou.com