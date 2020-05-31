UPDATE: Online fundraiser for businesses damaged in Madison protests reaches $50,000 goal within 12 hours

UPDATE (WKOW) -- An online fundraiser that was started to raise money for downtown Madison businesses that were damaged during violent protests reached it's $50,000 goal within 12 hours.

As of 9:10 a.m. Sunday, the Downtown Emergency Relief Fund has raised more than $51,000. Nearly 950 people have donated to the fund.

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, Madison365 and Paulo Delgado helped to organize the GoFundMe.

The original fundraising goal was set at $50,000. By early Sunday morning, nearly $40,000 had been raised.

