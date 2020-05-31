SeniorSendoff: Mackenzie Kielblock

For this sendoff we'd like to honor Mackenzie Kielblock from Iola-Scandinavia.

Mackenzie was a four-year varsity starter for the Thunderbirds volleyball team, earning player of the year her senior year, as well as being unanimously voted first team all-conference.

Mackenzie also played softball for the t-birds,where as a junior she earned first team all-conference honors, was named conference player of the year and was first team all-state as a pitcher.

Mackenzie will continue her softball career into college, where she will play at Rock Valley College in Illinois. While there she will pursue a degree in sports business.

Mackenzie good luck and we wish you nothing but continued success.