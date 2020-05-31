SeniorSendoff: Athens Softball Seniors

For this Senior Sendoff. let's talk about the seniors on the Athens Bluejays softball team.

The lady jay's returned six seniors this year: Reanne Stow, Abagail Olson, Kiera Weiler, Allison Wolf, Dayna Ellenbecker and Paula Lira.

The ladies entered the 2020 season with the motto #bettertogether, as they hoped to build on a 2019 campaign that saw them finish 12-9. Putting them just three games back from a Marawood North title.

The lady bluejays will now head their separate ways for college as three will stay together at UWSP, while the other half will forge new paths. As they depart to at UW-Madison, UW-La Crosse and UW- Eau Claire.

But no matter which college they attend, we want to wish them the best and congratulate them on the amazing careers they had.