River Flood Warning until SUN 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday afternoon…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Wolf River near Shiocton.

* Until Sunday afternoon.

* At 8:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 8:15 AM CDT Sunday was 11.5 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.3 feet

Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage next Saturday

morning.

* Impact…At 11.5 feet, There is minor flooding at the city park

along with lowland and adjacent agricultural land.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding is confined to lowland and

agricultural land. The entire boat landing in Shiocton is under

several feet of floodwaters. Water is surrounding lowland areas

around homes on Mill and Island Streets.

* Impact…At 12.5 feet, There is widespread lowland flooding. Water

is surrounding structures along the river near Island and Mill

Streets.

&&