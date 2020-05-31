River Flood Warning from MON 7:00 AM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Wolf River at New London.

* From Monday morning to Wednesday evening.

* At 6:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage early

Monday morning then crest near 9.2 feet early Tuesday morning. It

will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening.

* Impact…At 9.0 feet, Flooding affects occur downstream of New

London. Several inches of flood waters surround sheds and garages

in lowland areas along Wolf River Drive in Fremont. There is

widespread lowland flooding downstream of New London.

