Madison officials request National Guard assistance

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Interim Police Chief Wahl said in a Sunday morning news conference that city officials have asked for assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard to help after riots and looting erupted Saturday evening.

"We saw a significant disturbance up and down State Street and really throughout the entire city, over the course of the night we were required to request mutual aid not only from other police agencies in Dane County but from surrounding counties," Chief Wahl said. "It was a number of hours before we had control of the State Street area."

Chief Wahl said they have not heard if the aide from the National Guard will be coming.

On Saturday, Gov. Tony Evers authorized the National Guard to assist Milwaukee police.