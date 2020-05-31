Local National Guardsman heads state PPE distribution

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- A local veteran returns home to Wisconsin Rapids - deployed to lead the distribution of personal protective equipment.

Fred Camacho led the distribution for four weeks. His team distributed PPE to all medical, non-medical, and emergency response agencies throughout the state of Wisconsin, giving back to the community that has given so much already.

Fred said, "my entire purpose for being a part of an incident management team is to return to the community, the reward of being available the reward of being able to assist probably is the greatest thing that had an impact on me."

He also says if he was asked to deploy again, he would say yes in a heartbeat.