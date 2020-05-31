WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- In-person religious services start again in Central Wisconsin, a tremendous relief to the faithful.

But the reopening prompts questions. Is it safe to go back to church? What precautions are in place? Just how will services run?

Father Greg Bohren of Saint Agnes Catholic Parish says, "at the last three masses about over 95% were wearing face masks, we're maintaining a 6 feet social distance between families, no handshaking and limited singing."

After weeks of adapting to this new norm, President Trump called for all churches and places of worship to be deemed essential. Which gave religious groups across the nation the green light to hold gatherings again.

"Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential but have left our churches and other houses of worship," said President Trump.

Father Greg, finds himself in a very different position this year compared to last, talking to a cell phone instead of his in-person congregation.

But now, those pews that sat empty for months are filling up. Families, heading to church with hopes of healing from this pandemic.

"I really enjoy seeing parishioners when I'm able to its kind of like seeing your family once again," said Father Greg.

While Saint Agnes Catholic Parish is getting back to in-person mass others are still figuring out how to transition back to that.