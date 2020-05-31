Frost Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Shawano County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Near freezing temperatures are expected. Temperatures
this morning range from 30 to 35 degrees across northern
Wisconsin, and from 34 to 38 degrees across central and
northeast Wisconsin.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast
Wisconsin away from the bay shore.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&