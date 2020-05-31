Frost Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Near freezing temperatures are expected. Temperatures

this morning range from 30 to 35 degrees across northern

Wisconsin, and from 34 to 38 degrees across central and

northeast Wisconsin.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast

Wisconsin away from the bay shore.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&