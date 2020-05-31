Fatal Crash in Bear Creek

(WAOW) -- A woman was pronounced dead on Saturday after authorities said her pick-up truck was hit by a car on County Hwy O.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at 11:06 a.m. that the two vehicles had crashed.

Authorities said a man was driving the car Westbound on County Hwy D across US Hwy 45 onto County Hwy O. His car struck an eastbound pick-up truck on County Hwy O, driven by a female.

The female driver of the pick-up truck was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Waupaca County Medical Examiner.

The male driver of the passenger car was airlifted and taken to an area hospital by ThedaStar Air Ambulance to be treated for injuries.

Names are being withheld at the time pending notification, according to authorities. The crash is currently still under investigation.