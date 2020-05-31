‘Everyone was in tears:’ Madison business owners start to clean-up after protests

MADISON (WKOW) -- Clean-up begins in Madison after protests over the death of a man in Minneapolis in police custody turned destructive.

The Madison Police Department said approximately 75 businesses on State Street were damaged starting Saturday evening and wrapping up Sunday. Some were looted.

People who live nearby were sad to see the destruction left behind.

"Most of these businesses have a good, close relationship with a lot of the college students and community here," said Devon Burck.

He said a many of the businesses owners came to check on their shops.

"After things sort of calmed down a lot of the businesses owners were out here and they were in tears. Everyone was in tears."

Clean-up started early Sunday morning, with business owners, the city and volunteers pitching in.