Curfew operations go better than expected for Minnesota law enforcement Saturday night

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) --Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell says Minnesotans can rest easier following curfew enforcement operations.

Schnell addressed the media a little after 1 a.m. Sunday with an update on the situation in the Twin Cities. He did not have exact numbers, but estimated "dozens" of people were arrested as of about 10 p.m. Saturday. Schnell also stated there were no major injuries to law enforcement or civilians.

He went on to say the situation remained stable overnight, and that law enforcement teams were going after small groups of people that have splintered from larger groups.

When asked about how things went, Schnell replied, "I feel that tonight we feel it went far better, and I think really two reasons. One, there was clarity, absolute fundamental clarity in mission, there was an overwhelming number of resources that were brought to bear which obviously was critical, and the third, I think really critical, there was a tremendous level of community support for the curfew."

Reporters across the cities noted it was indeed quieter Saturday night than Friday night.

As for what's next, Schnell said conversations will be had with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz about whether to extend the curfew order.

"Do I think we've made progress tonight? Yes," said Schnell.

He also stated that the law enforcement effort with Minnesota National Guard would need to remain in force until residents in the Twin Cities and across Minnesota feel safe and comfortable.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, along with National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen and Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell gave an update just after 10:30 p.m. on the civil unrest situation in the Twin Cities.

Walz began by thanking the Minnesotans who obeyed the curfew and went home by the 8 p.m. deadline.

Maj. Gen. Jensen said the National Guard is "fully integrated" with law enforcement, fire departments and emergency management systems.

Schnell says curfew enforcement began just before 8:45 p.m. and there have been arrests for curfew violations and "more serious conduct." He could not provide an exact number of arrests or speak to their exact nature at the briefing.

Schnell also said there were no major injuries. There were complaints about the effects of the gas being used.

He went on to say they don't have crowd estimates, but the gatherings around the cities were a lot smaller Saturday night.

Schnell was asked about reports of residents who are home, but still being shot at with non-lethal rounds by law enforcement. Schnell called that regrettable and said it's one of the challenges the officers face. He said officers have encountered people hiding on residential property they did not live at, and said residents who see law enforcement moving in should shelter inside.

When asked about the arrest of working, credentialed journalists, Schnell called it "regrettable." A WCCO photojournalist was arrested earlier Saturday evening while covering the enforcement. A WCCO reporter said at the end of the news conference that the photojournalist was released.