Violence, vandalism ‘will not be tolerated:’ Madison police respond to protests

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department released a statement Saturday night responding to peaceful protests turned violent along State Street.

"MPD remains committed to protecting community members’ First Amendment rights," police said. "However, violence and property damage will not be tolerated."

Officers remain engaged in efforts to maintain public safety and members of the public are encouraged to avoid the downtown area tonight. Read the full #MediaRelease https://t.co/lb1sfd4ZbG pic.twitter.com/gEhrQ9lvm7 — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) May 31, 2020

Protestors demonstrated on the Capitol square Saturday afternoon against the death of George Floyd, a man who died earlier in the week while in the custody of Minneapolis police. A viral video circulated on social media showing one officer kneeling on Floyd's neck.

A smaller group of protesters split off from the main protest around 5 p.m. and made their way down State Street.

Protesters moved down the street throwing chairs and rocks at police and damaging business in the area.

The Madison Police Department has said that two police officers have been injuries, their injuries are unknown.

The full statement is below: