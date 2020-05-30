SeniorSendoff: The Pittsville Trio

For this send off we'd like to honor the three seniors at Pittsville high school, Eric Neve, Matthew Kissner and Landyn Wayerski.

The three young men tripled up in sports all four years at Pittsville, playing football basketball and baseball, but now we're going to focus on their accomplishments on the court.

Last season they helped guide the panthers basketball team to a 19 -7 record and a regional championship.

Landyn scored 9 point per game, while grabbing 6 rebounds as well.

Eric spread the ball around, finishing 5th in the state in division 5 in assists.

While Matthew averaged a double-double a game with 24.8 point and 10 rebounds. Which helped him finish 18th in the state overall in scoring.

The boys made quite the trio and we hope they continue to find success in whatever they do.