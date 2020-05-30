SeniorSendoff: Kailen Smerchek

For our senior today, we'd like to introduce Kailen Smerchek.

Kailen was very busy in her high school career, but a few of her highlights are that she was successful in multiple FFA contest, was in choir, played volleyball and basketball, was her classes vice president AND held a 4.0 GPA which was tops in her class.

Outside of school she was very active in 4-H competing in many national shows.

Perhaps her biggest accomplishment was earning all-american status at the national Skillathon contest.

Kailen will now head off to iowa state in the fall where she will double major in animal science and ag communications.

So of course Kailen good luck and we wish you continued success.