River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Wolf River near Shiocton.

* Until further notice.

* At 7:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.8 feet.

* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late

this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 12.3 feet Tuesday

morning.

* Impact…At 12.5 feet, There is widespread lowland flooding. Water

is surrounding structures along the river near Island and Mill

Streets.

&&