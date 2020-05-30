River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Shawano County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Wolf River near Shiocton.
* Until further notice.
* At 7:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 12.3 feet Tuesday
morning.
* Impact…At 12.5 feet, There is widespread lowland flooding. Water
is surrounding structures along the river near Island and Mill
Streets.
