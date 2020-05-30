Missing boater’s body found in Lake Alice after canoe capsized

LINCOLN COUNTY (WAOW)- According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, a boater went missing around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday on Lake Alice in the Town of King, east of Tomahawk.

The dispatch center received a call of a boater who was missing from a capsized canoe on the lake.

The caller told officials that two people had been in a canoe which had capsized.

One of the occupants in the canoe was able to swim to shore.

Dive teams from the Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office, Tomahawk Fire Department and Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to search for the missing boater.

Divers were able to locate and recover the victim from Lake Alice around 8:30 a.m.

The victim is identified as 18-year-old Andrew j. Adams of Champaign, IL.

Officials say their investigation shows this was an accidental drowning and no other contributing factors are known at this time.