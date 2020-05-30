‘Justice for George’ protest happening outside State Capitol in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A rally protesting the death of George Floyd is happening outside the State Capitol in Madison.

The "Justice for George" protest started just before noon on Saturday.

Hundred of protesters can be seen holding signs and chanting as they walk around the State Capitol.

It also appears that most, if not all, protesters are wearing masks.

The group also walked to the Dane County Jail to demand all inmates be release during the coronavirus pandemic.