Gov. Evers authorizes Wisconsin National Guard to help Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers has authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to help local police in Milwaukee on Saturday.

Gov. Evers authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to support the Milwaukee police after people disrupted the peaceful protests following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

According to a press release for the Governor's office, this authorization was given at the request of Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Gov. Evers, County Executive Crowley, and Mayor Barrett released the following statement: “It is critical that people are able to peacefully express their anger and frustration about systemic racism and injustice, in Milwaukee, the State of Wisconsin, and our Nation. This limited authorization of citizen soldiers from the Wisconsin National Guard will help protect people who are exercising their First Amendment rights and ensure the safety of the public.”