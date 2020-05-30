Frost advisory tonight, warmer week ahead

**Frost Advisory in place for a good amount of north-central Wisconsin from midnight until 8 AM Sunday morning.

**Flood Warning in effect until further notice for Shawano & Waupaca counties for the Wolf & Embarrass River.

Tonight: Clear with patchy frost likely, cover any sensitive vegetation.

Low: 36 Wind: N ~ 5 → Calm

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.

High: 69 Wind: SW ~ 5

Sunday night: Partly Cloudy.

Low: 46

A cool weekend will lead way to more summer-like conditions returning for the weekdays ahead.

Surface high pressure will keep skies mainly clear tonight and temperatures in the northern half of the Badger state will be in the 30s range. Areas of patchy frost will be possible and you will want to cover any sensitive vegetation tonight through Sunday morning.

Warmer temperatures will be on the way for Sunday with mainly sunny skies and highs topping off in the upper 60s. It will be a mild and dry day. Overnight lows for Sunday will range in the lower 40s (up north) and upper 40s (areas south).

Monday will be much warmer with temperatures reaching into the lower 70s. A few showers will be around with a better chance for some strong storms to produce during the day. At this time it looks like the biggest threat with any strong storms for Monday will be hail.

This workweek will be much more summer-like with temperatures in the upper 70s, humid conditions coming back, and a few chances for scattered showers.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend! -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, May 30, 2020 at 3:45 PM

On this day in weather history: 1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from the Upper Mississippi Valley to the Upper Ohio Valley during the day. A powerful (F-4) tornado injured three persons and caused a million dollars damage at New Providence, IA. Baseball size hail was reported at Blue Earth, MN. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)