Frost Advisory from SUN 2:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 36 and light winds will create

conditions favorable for areas of frost.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and

east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from frost damage.

&&