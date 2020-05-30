Frost Advisory from SUN 2:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from SUN 2:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 36 and light winds will create
conditions favorable for areas of frost.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from frost damage.
