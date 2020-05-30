 Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

1:44 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Lincoln

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Near freezing temperatures are expected. Lows will range
from 30 to 35 degrees across northern Wisconsin, and from 33 to
38 degrees across central and northeast Wisconsin.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast
Wisconsin away from the bay shore.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect sensitive plants from the cold.

