Frost Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Lincoln County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Near freezing temperatures are expected. Lows will range
from 30 to 35 degrees across northern Wisconsin, and from 33 to
38 degrees across central and northeast Wisconsin.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast
Wisconsin away from the bay shore.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect sensitive plants from the cold.
&&