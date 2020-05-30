Frost Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT

SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Near freezing temperatures are expected. Lows will range

from 30 to 35 degrees across northern Wisconsin, and from 33 to

38 degrees across central and northeast Wisconsin.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast

Wisconsin away from the bay shore.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect sensitive plants from the cold.

&&