After peaceful afternoon, protests escalating in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Following an afternoon of mostly peaceful protest over the death Monday of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, a confrontation broke out late Saturday on State Street in Madison.

A smaller group of protesters split off from the main about 5 p.m. and made their way down State Street.

After attempting to block traffic, a small group threw rocks and smashed the window of Goodman's Jewelers.

Shortly after, Madison police formed a line and moved in on the protesters, firing pepper spray to disburse the crowd.

***********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Protesters continued to move down the street where they threw chairs from restaurants out into the police and at police.

*********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Police arrived on the scene and used pepper spray to try to disperse the crowd.

*********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Protesters are attempting to break into a jewelry store on State Street.

A few other stores look to have also been damaged by the protesters.

*********

MADISON (WKOW) -- A small group of protesters in downtown Madison have started to escalate into damaging property.

It seemed that this smaller group started gathering after the larger, peaceful protest wrapped up.

Protester have been seen throwing rocks at the Madison Police precinct in downtown and breaking windows.

Stay with 27 News as we follow this protest.