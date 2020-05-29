Wausau bike share program discontinued

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The City of Wausau has announceed that Zagster plans to discontinue the Wausau Rides bike share program.

According to a new release, Zagster informed the City that "due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on their business, they must withdraw their bikes and stations from our community."

Other Wisconsin cities received the same news for their bike share programs. The release states that Wausau is trying to work with Zagster to keep the program in the city.