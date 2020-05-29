United Way of Portage County to receive nearly $62,000 in federal funds for emergency aid

Stevens Point, WI – Nearly $62,000 of federal funds are being awarded to United Way of Portage County from the federal Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) for 2020.

The United Way of Portage County is receiving two awards from the EFSP, $25,558 in federal funds for Phase 37 and $36,438 in federal funds for Phase CARES, for emergency aid.

The funds will be used for direct emergency aid to assist in providing emergency food, mass shelter, rent, mortgage and utility assistance and will be distributed through local agencies in Portage County.

Any non-profit or government organization with proven ability to provide to those in need is eligible to apply for EFSP funds.

Previous agencies that have received EFSP funds include: Operation Bootstrap, the Salvation Army, Portage County Health and Human Services, CAP Services, Energy Services of Portage County, and Community Thrift Store.

Qualified local emergency aid agencies may request an application for phase 37 and/or Phase CARES by contacting Mae Nachman at the United Way of Portage County by phone at 715-254-2183 or e-mail at mae@unitedwaypoco.org.

Completed applications must be received in the United Way office at 1100 Centerpoint Drive, # 302, Stevens Point, Wisconsin, 54481, no later than Monday, July 15, 2020 AT 12:00 p.m. to be considered.