SeniorSendoff: Parker Trollan, Phelps High School

Congratulations to Parker Trollan of Phelps High School.

Parker is his senior class president and treasurer, and is also an honor student.

When it comes to athletics, he's been very busy.

Parker was a 2019 first team all-conference member in track, and his 4x200 team went to state and took home fifth.

He also lettered in basketball, trap club and soccer.

On the pitch, he was named offensive player of the year.

He's also part of the fishing team.

Parker is headed to Fox Valley Technical College next year where he'll pursue a degree in criminal justice.

Congrats on a great four years, and best of luck next year.