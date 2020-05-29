SeniorSendoff: Anna Hlavac, SPASH

Congratulations to Anna Hlavac of SPASH.

Anna is quite the tennis pro, earning her first letter in the sport as a freshman.

From here, she dominated.

Among her accolades: team captain and number one doubles, WVC and sectional champs, state tournament qualifier, and first team all-conference doubles.

She also earned a scholar-athlete award all four years, maintaining a GPA above 4.0.

She's a part of the National Honor Society and was elected treasurer her senior year.

Away from school, she's involved in the Portage County Youth Leadership Institute. She also volunteers to help teach younger children at tennis camps to help grow the sports.

Anna is headed to Marquette in the fall with plans of becoming a nurse practitioner or nurse anesthetist.

Congrats on a great four years, and best of luck next year!