River Flood Warning is in effect
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Wolf River near Shiocton.
* From late tonight until further notice.
* At 7:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
tonight and continue rising to a crest of 13.0 feet Tuesday
morning.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Floodwaters begin to approach homes near
the river in the Shiocton area. This mainly includes homes along
Island and Mill Streets. Many seasonal structures are surrounded
by water. At 12.5 feet, there is widespread lowland flooding.
Water is surrounding structures along the river near Island and
Mill Streets. At 12.0 feet, the entire boat landing in Shiocton is
under several feet of water.
&&