River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Wolf River near Shiocton.

* From late tonight until further notice.

* At 7:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late

tonight and continue rising to a crest of 13.0 feet Tuesday

morning.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Floodwaters begin to approach homes near

the river in the Shiocton area. This mainly includes homes along

Island and Mill Streets. Many seasonal structures are surrounded

by water. At 12.5 feet, there is widespread lowland flooding.

Water is surrounding structures along the river near Island and

Mill Streets. At 12.0 feet, the entire boat landing in Shiocton is

under several feet of water.

&&