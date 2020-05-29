River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Embarrass River near Embarrass.

* From early this morning until further notice.

* At 2:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 7.4 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 2:00 AM CDT Friday was 7.4 feet.

* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

* Impact…At 7.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of lowland and

agricultural land.

