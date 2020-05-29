River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Embarrass River near Embarrass.
* From early this morning until further notice.
* At 2:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 7.4 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 7.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 2:00 AM CDT Friday was 7.4 feet.
* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
* Impact…At 7.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of lowland and
agricultural land.
