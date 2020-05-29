Precipitation summary for 2020 so far

Well we are just coming off one of our wetter stretches of the spring here in Wisconsin (May 23rd to May 28th) where some parts of the News 9 viewing area received over 4 inches of rain. How are we doing compared to normal for this month, for the spring, and for the year? Well, check out the details for Wausau below.

As you see we are running very close to normal in Wausau for the month of May with just over 3 inches of rain. Meanwhile for meteorological spring to date (March through May), the total is 8.92 inches, which is 1.34 inches above normal. Finally for the year, the Wausau Downtown Airport has picked up 11.20 inches of precipitation, which is 1.68" above normal.

So the bottom line is that we are somewhat on the wet side this year, but not nearly as wet as the past couple of years. In May of 2019 Wausau received 5.15 inches of rain through May 28th. From March 1st to May 28th, 2019 Wausau received 11.49 inches of moisture. And in 2019 from January through May 28th, Wausau was soaked with 16.78 inches of precipitation, which is about 5.8 inches more than we have picked up in 2020 so far.

Climate models have been predicting increased precipitation amounts for many years already for our part of the country. The ground truth data certainly seems to agree with their projections.

The ultimate impacts of the precipitation on plant growth, agriculture, and lakes and rivers often come down to when in the year that precipitation falls. Also whether it mostly comes in torrential bursts or spread out in frequent moderate events is important as well.