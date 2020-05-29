Hmong American Center to give away packages of beef to families

WAUSAU (WAOW)- It's been more than two weeks since the "Safer at Home" order was lifted but some people are still struggling to make ends meet.

The Hmong American Center is partnering with the Salvation army to distribute package of beef and other food items to members of our community who need a helping hand.

"We also realize the individuals who are vulnerable and need help the most are the ones who are furloughed and lost their jobs," said Yee Leng Xiong the director of Hmong American Center.

If you or someone you know could benefit from this service, both organizations are hosting the food drive on Saturday from 2 pm- 4 pm at the Hmong American Center in Wausau.

It is located at 1109 N 6th St, Wausau, WI 54403.