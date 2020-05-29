‘His life matters,’ Gov. Evers responds to killing of George Floyd

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers today called on people to confront racism as he responded to national outrage and protests following the killing of a man in police custody.

"The solution isn’t in one person, it’s in all of us, together. We must confront our comfortability with racism," Evers said Friday morning.

Floyd died May 25 in police custody after being handcuffed following a forgery complaint.

A bystander’s video shows Floyd pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer knelt on his neck and kept his knee there for several minutes after Floyd stopped moving.

Evers' full statement: