‘His life matters,’ Gov. Evers responds to killing of George Floyd
MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers today called on people to confront racism as he responded to national outrage and protests following the killing of a man in police custody.
"The solution isn’t in one person, it’s in all of us, together. We must confront our comfortability with racism," Evers said Friday morning.
Floyd died May 25 in police custody after being handcuffed following a forgery complaint.
A bystander’s video shows Floyd pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer knelt on his neck and kept his knee there for several minutes after Floyd stopped moving.
Evers' full statement:
“Earlier this week, another Black life was extinguished before our eyes. His name was George Floyd. He was 46. His life matters and his family deserves justice.
There was no empathy or humanity in his death. This was not an anomaly. We hear the echo of the words of Eric Garner. We relive the pain of the death of Black Wisconsinites like Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. Frustration and anger about systemic injustices are always justified.
Folks in Wisconsin should be able to protest peacefully and to report on these events without the fear of being unsafe or arrested. And if you’re exercising that right, please wear your masks and keep social distance as best as you can.
We must see the trauma, fear, and exhaustion of being Black in our state and our country. We must offer our empathy, we must offer our support, but most of all we must offer our action.
The solution isn’t in one person, it’s in all of us, together. We must confront our comfortability with racism. We must reestablish trust with communities of color. We must be willing to listen, we must be willing to be uncomfortable, we must be willing to do the work.”