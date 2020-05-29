Crisp sunny weekend but summer returns next week

We are having a little cool spell which will last through the weekend in Wisconsin. A weak disturbance dropping through the region Friday was responsible for the extensive clouds and even some light showers in the northern tip of the state. The gusty northwest winds will taper down Friday night.

It should be partly cloudy tonight and Saturday. Lows could drop to the lower 40s with highs in the low to mid 60s once again. It won’t be quite as breezy Saturday, with northwest winds around 10 mph. With clear skies and light winds Saturday night, it will get rather chilly. Lows should reach around 39 degrees in Wausau. However, the readings could tumble to the low 30s in the Northwoods and some low-lying spots in central Wisconsin. This would allow for scattered light frost. Gardeners may want to consider protecting any cold-sensitive flowers and plants in their yards, just in case. Otherwise Sunday should be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, light winds, and highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

A warm front will approach Monday bringing clouds back in. Highs should hover in the low 70s. Also there is a 50% chance of scattered showers and a few t-storms Monday afternoon and night. Any showers should end by daybreak Tuesday morning followed by partly sunny, warmer, and more humid conditions. Highs could wind up in the low 80s.

It will stay fairly warm and muggy Wednesday as highs climb to the upper 70s. We could be dealing with some showers and thunderstorms as the next front rolls into Wisconsin. Some models suggest a strip of heavier rain is possible in parts of the region. Confidence is low on where that will setup yet, so please check in for updates.

Thursday looks pleasant with partly cloudy skies and highs well into the 70s. Next Friday also should be partly sunny with highs warming to 80. An isolated shower or t-storm can’t be ruled out, especially later in the day. There is potential for the weekend of June 6th to be rather warm and muggy with isolated t-storms. It must be getting to be summer as the warmth and humidity is getting more frequent in our area!

Have a nice weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1 p.m., 29-May 2020

On this date in weather history:

1988 - A powerful cold front brought snow and high winds to parts of the western U.S. Austin, NV, was blanketed with ten inches of snow, and winds gusted to 75 mph at the Mojave Airport in California. Strong southerly winds and unseasonably warm weather prevailed in the north central U.S. Glasgow, MT, equaled their record for the month of May with a high of 102 degrees. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)

1989 - Wintry weather gripped parts of the northwestern U.S. for the second day in a row. Great Falls, MT, was blanketed with 12 inches of snow, which pushed their total for the winter season to a record 117.4 inches. Six inches of snow whitened the Cascade Mountains of Oregon. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)