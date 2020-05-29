COVID-19 case in Wood County visited area bars while asymptomatic

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wood County Health Department has confirmed its tenth COVID-19 case.

According to the news release, the individual is asymptomatic and now self isolating. Prior to that, the individual was out in the community while potentially contagious. The individual is known to have visited Blue Bayou Pub and Jammers on May 24.

Health officials are working to determine how the individual got infected, and are contacting others who have had close contact.

Individuals are being advised that it if they think they might have been exposed, to self-isolate and contact the Wood County Health Department. Free testing is being provided on June 2 at the Marshfield Fairgrounds from 11 am through 7 pm.

“It is important to continue following the advice that has been shared to stay safe and keep our community safe and healthy," stated Sue Kunferman, Wood County Health Department Director and Health Officer, in the release. "Just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should. It takes all of us together to control the spread of the pandemic; be mindful of the choices you make and how they may impact others.”